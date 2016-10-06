Tool Elementary receives national honors

Posted by : admin | On : October 6, 2016

The News Staff Reports

WASHINGTON–U.S Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr., announced in a press release that Tool Elementary School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.

The teachers and staff have been working diligently since the school’s nomination in January to earn the Blue Ribbon designation. This makes back-to-back years that schools in Malakoff ISD have been named to the honor.

Tool Elementary School is one among 279 public schools and 50 private schools receiving this honor. The school was one of 26 schools in texas to be nominated for the recognition.

Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices.

Tool Elementary School Principal Christal Calhoun, along with teachers Kristi Dalrymple, Tasha French and Kristina Page will be attending a two-day ceremony in Washington D. C. Nov. 7-8 to celebrate their achievements.

Founded in 1982, Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students perform at very high levels.

Malakoff ISD Superintendent Randy Perry said he was very proud of the leadership of Principal Christal Calhoun (in photo) and the hard working teachers, staff and students of Tool Elementary.

“Great things are happening in Malakoff ISD!” he said.