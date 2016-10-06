Commissioners proclaim Oct. 2-8 4-H week

Posted by : admin | On : October 6, 2016

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print



By Pearl CantrellThe News Staff WriterATHENS—The Henderson County Commissioners issued two proclamations when it met for its first meeting in October, the start of its new fiscal year.This week marks the National 4-H week, Oct. 2-8, and nine young people accompanied by their AgriLife adult director each took a brief time at the microphone to introduce themselves and tell a little about 4-H and what they liked best about it. They ranged in ages from 8 to 19. While some spoke of their passion for the traditional 4-H areas such as horticulture and animal husbandry, several also showed excitement for the organization’s newest area: robotics.Justin Jones, the club treasurer, said this is the second year for the robotics program and he has used his experience there to apply for a scholarship to NASA. Presiding officer Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney after hearing from two of the boys on robotics admitted that 4-H has changed a lot since he was young.“I’m impressed by all of you,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said. “We’re all very proud of your accomplishments in the 4-H program.”McKinney noted in the proclamation that 4-H has been active in Texas for 108 years and that 602,000 young people are participating over a diverse swath of the population.A second proclamation was issued naming October 2016 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the county. Representatives from the East Texas Crisis Center were on hand to be recognized for their faithful service to the victims of this oft overlooked “silent” crime that devastates children and families in the county.To top off a month of awareness activities, the Center is hosting its Hope Awards to recognize community members, especially in law enforcement and the court system for their help to stop domestic violence and offer hope to those trapped by it. This year’s nominees will be recognized at the annual Wine and Cheese fundraiser set for Oct. 28 in Murchison at the Overton Ranch. Tickets are available by calling the ETCC at (903) 675- 2137.In other business, commissioners• Agreed to operate election for Coffee City Nov. 8 for its General Election• Approved a slate of fees updated for the 2017 year for the Sheriff’s Office and Constable precincts.• Reset a speed limit on 5.4 miles of CR 4400, located in Precinct 4 south of Larue and Poynor to 35 mph.Paid the bills totaling $150,420.41 and for the purchase of a steel wheel roller for Pct. 4, $17,500.