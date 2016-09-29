Henderson County HELP center relocates /Move nearly complete to North Highway 19

By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

ATHENS–Athens Rotary members heard details about the move by the Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie’s House/Edith Books Child Advocacy Center to North Highway 19, during the club’s weekly luncheon Sept. 22.

The Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie’s House/Edith Books Child Advocacy Center support children who have suffered abuse and neglect with a family advocate to assist them through the court process, and provide counseling for the child victim and non-offending caregivers. Also offered are programs dealing with mental health and pregnancy in schools as well as the United Way Help Line, which can be reached by dialing 211 on telephones.

The child advocacy organizations have roots in that United Way Help Line established at the Henderson County Courthouse in 1987. The organization announced earlier this summer that it was moving from its current location at 309 Royall, just east of the courthouse square, which they has occupied for about a quarter-century. The new property purchased by the center consists of three buildings for a total of 10,000 square feet. The Athens Housing Authority will continue to occupy one of the buildings.

Leslie Saunders, executive director of the HELP Center, said the property would include a serenity garden, nestled between the two buildings being prepared for use, as a private place for those dealing with the complex issues addressed by the organization. Saunders said child abuse cases reviewed by her office have increased 82 percent since Sept. 2015.

The soon-to-be home for the HELP/Child Advocacy Center was financed from an anonymous real estate gift, which was then sold, the proceeds from which were used to buy the State Highway 19 property. The new complex address is 807 N. Palestine, and includes frontage on North Prairieville, which runs parallel to Highway 19.

