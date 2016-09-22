Fourth-ranked Tigers pounce Grace Community

Posted by : admin | On : September 22, 2016

The News Staff Reports

TYLER–The No. 4-ranked Malakoff Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season with a 46-14 victory over the Tyler Grace Community Cougars Friday at Tiger Stadium.

QT Barker had a highlight-reel 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the game to bring the Tigers into a tie 7-7. In the second quarter the Tigers took the lead for good when Judd Miller found Tyler Russell for a seven-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion gave Malakoff the 15-7 lead.

JaQuaylon Hart helped the cause on defense, running back a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 22-7 lead. The final Tigers touchdown in the first half was another pass from Miller to Russell for a 9-yard strike. Malakoff led 29-7 at the break.

After halftime, the Tigers just kept bringing it to Tyler Grace. Barker got things going again with a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, followed by a PAT by Everardo Garcia to make the score 36-7.

Garcia booted a 28-yard field goal to build the lead to 39-7. Grace answered by their final touchdown of the night to make the score 39-14 in the fourth quarter.

RJ Carr scored the final touchdown on the night with a 86-yard run to bring the score to the 46-14 final.

The Tigers are back in action Sept. 23 in the District 9-3A opener against the Whitney Wildcats at Tiger Stadium.