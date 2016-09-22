District steps up energy conservation/Malakoff ISD looks to save big with Ideal Impact

Posted by : admin | On : September 22, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff ISD School Board authorized the superintendent to negotiate funding terms to move forward on a plan to save the district thousands of dollars annually on its energy needs.

A representative from Ideal Impact presented a four-year partnership with the district to optimize all its energy systems, install unique software and act as a consultant to conserve energy and dollars. Ideal Impact views what it does as a ministry which has been returning massive amounts of funds back to schools and universities for the past eight years.

The partnership guarantees a return of savings above the cost of service. The board agreed to finance the $204,000 for four years of the partnership to save approximately $73,000 a year, a 28 percent reduction on energy expenditures.

Trustees learned there would be no other costs to upgrade or replace equipment, and that the program was not simply a light bulb exchange program. “Actually there’s very little savings opportunity in lighting, though a lighting team will be making recommendations,” the representative said.

A team from Ideal Impact conducted their own energy analysis of the district’s systems at its own cost, over 10 days, before giving the board its estimate of what it would require to deliver savings — $55,455.10, annually. “This is a good faith agreement among men of good will. After all is done to weatherize equipment, optimize controls for energy conservation and comfort, Ideal Impact trains any and all willing to learn how to maintain and monitor the efficiency of the system and documents everything in simple terms, so in the years ahead others can continue to realize the energy savings.

It also acts as a consultant on energy matters; including how to measure how much energy any given event might require for expense considerations, negotiating with energy suppliers for the best price and plans to expand or shrink facilities for the remainder of the four years. “Our goal is for the project to be self-sustaining,” the representative said.

“They’re offering to help us help ourselves,” Superintendent Randy Perry said.

Monthly comparisons on energy savings will include necessary adjustments to compare apples to apples, using 2016 as a base year. “Every month you’ll get a report off every meter,” the representative said. “The sooner we start the sooner the district can realize the savings. There should be between $6,000 and $7,500 savings right away. But it’s up to you when to start,” the representative said. “However, I suggest you start before the peak energy months (December, January, February) because these would set a new high demand baseline that would be applied to your billing for the next 12 months,” she said.

“If we don’t do this, we’re going to have to look elsewhere to save money,” Perry said. “For the long term, it’s the smart thing to do. When I’m gone and you’re gone, the district will still be saving money.”

Trustees agreed with Perry’s recommendation that they not use the district’s fund balance for the partnership but rather seek funding through a maintenance note coming from Maintenance and Operation funds. Preliminary research had found such a note at 3.5 percent from Government Capital. Perry said he would negotiate a rate of 3.25 or better for the partnership.

In other business, trustees:

• heard enrollment was at 1,344.

• heard teachers had until Oct. 4 to submit grant applications to the Malakoff Education Foundation.

• heard The Homecoming Parade was set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 and a tailgate celebration at Brookshire’s in Malakoff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• heard Sen. Robert Nichols would meet with area superintendents regarding his fight against school vouchers on Oct. 12 in Athens.

• set homecoming for Friday, Oct. 14.

• noted Academic Designations at several of the campuses.