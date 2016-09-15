Malakoff City Council adopts budget, tax rate

Posted by : admin | On : September 15, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF—The Malakoff City Council adopted its 2017 budget and tax rate Monday. The $1,853,000 budget includes adding staff and pay raises, an $87,000 bond payment and increases in the fire and police departments. The council approved a penny increase in the tax rate from 48 cents to 49 cents per $100 property value. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Commenting on the budget, Mayor Pro Tem Tim Trimble said, “We’ve given our employees all the tools they need to get the job done.”

During the same meeting, council members unanimously approved a monetary gift for city employees of $250 each. No reason was given.

Two members of the Malakoff Economic Development Corp, Kasey Jamison and Vincent Bailey Jr. were reappointed for another two-year term. million budget.

During a public hearing on the budget and tax rate, David Hennessee pointed out that the ditch cleaning operations on Martin Street, where he lives has not been effective as now there is standing water where it has not been before, even washing back under the street and power pole. “The water is not flowing as it should,” he said.

City employee Tim Whitley answered that a water study is now underway by engineers to determine how best to correct the issue. Once done, the Texas Department of Transportation is to be brought in to help correct it.

Hennessee also noted that the administration line item went up quite a bit, to which City Administrator Ann Barker said that more personnel was being added.

Another resident asked that a street light be installed on North Lincoln, to which she was answered one is being ordered from TXU and that the paperwork had been sent in.

Also on the agenda were closed sessions with three employees, individually for evaluation; and a session with the city attorney regarding pending litigation touching on the fire department, and non-emergency calls being directed to the Malakoff Police Department.