Hornets remain winless after home opener

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Athens Hornets are still looking for their first win of the season following a 42-21 loss to the 5A Red Oak Hawks Sept. 9.

The Hornets got out on the right foot, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 11-yard run from JaQuaylon Bowman. Dakota Anderson made good on the extra point for the Hornets to take a 7-0 lead at the 7:15 mark in the first quarter. That’s as good as things got for the Hornets, as the Hawks scored 28 unanswered points to take a stranglehold in the contest.

Red Oak’s first touchdown came in the opening seconds of the second quarter when quarterback Chris Bugg found Jordan Munoz in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass at the 11:52 mark. Kicker Edgar Perez kicked the PAT to tie the game 7-7.

The Hawks scored again just two and a half minutes later when Bugg went deep to Brock Houston for a 41-yard touchdown pass at the 9:30 mark. Red Oak led 14-7 and stayed in the lead for the remainder of the contest.

The Hornets surrendered momentum to Red Oak on the ensuing kickoff by fumbling the ball on the one-yard line, where the Hawks recovered and followed up with a touchdown run to take a 21-7 lead with 9:13 remaining.

The Hawks were not done as with 6:01 remaining in the half, Bugg ran in a 12-yard touchdown for the 28-7 lead.

Athens got one more score on the board before halftime when quarterback Xavius Fulton found Noah Bush for a 32-yard touchdown with 1:57 remaining. Anderson kicked PAT for the 21-14 deficit.

Red Oak came out in the second half and extended the lead back to three touchdowns when Houston caught a six-yard touchdown at the reception in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets final touchdown came at 6:08 when Fulton connected with Bush again, this time for a 68-yard touchdown strike to bring the game to 35-21.

The Hawks scored one more time, with a 83-yard run from Blake Sonnier at the 2:52 mark to bring to the score to its 42-21 final.

Fulton finished the with 100 passing yards and two touchdowns and four interceptions. He had 29 yards rushing. Athens finished the night with 270 yards of offense, compared to 416 for Red Oak.

The Hornets fall to 0-3 and the Hawks improve to 2-1. Athens hopes to pick up its first win of the season Friday when they host the Robison Rockets for homecoming. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Robinson is 3-0 after its 56-14 victory over Troy last week.