Eagles get the best of Hornets,18-0

Posted by : admin | On : September 8, 2016

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The visiting Fairfield Eagles came away with a 18-0 win over the Athens Hornets in the second week of high school football action Sept. 2 at Bruce Field.

The only score in the first half was a field goal kick by Fairfield’s Erik Rodriguez Reyes in the second quarter.

Both teams went into the locker room at half with Fairfield leading 3-0.

The third quarter remained scoreless for both teams.

Fairfield had success moving the ball in the fourth quarter and the Eagles’ quarterback Zach Barlow hit Erik Rodriguez Reyes with a pass for a touchdown. Although Fairfield thought about a extra point kick, they decided to go for a two-point conversion and had success with Reyes scoring the two points, bringing the score to 11-0 Fairfield.

The Eagles scored a rushing touchdown by Kameron Ransom to close out the game along with Reyes kicking the extra point, ending the game with Fairfield up 18-0.

This loss along with week one’s loss brings the Athens Hornets to 0-2 for the season. Athens hosts Red Oak Friday, Sept. 9 at home. Red Oak won Sept. 2 beating Arlington Heights of Fort Worth 17-14 Sept. 2 and they are 1-1 for the season.

Fairfield lost to La Vega in week one and are now 1-1 for the season. They travel to Palestine and play the Wildcats also Friday, Sept. 9, who beat Jacksonville 49-40 Sept. 2 and are 2-0 for the season.