Tigers open season with 46-7 romp

Posted by : admin | On : September 1, 2016

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–The No. 7-ranked Malakoff Tigers came out on fire in the opening game of the season against the Bullard Panthers Aug. 26 at Tiger Stadium.

Malakoff thumped Bullard by a score of 46-7 to improve to 1-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action Friday on the road at Rusk.

In the victory over Bullard, the Tigers opened up the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown by Jaquaylon Hart for the 6-0 lead. Malakoff went for two but the pass to Tyler Russell was incomplete.

The Tigers held a 12-0 lead as senior Q.T. Barker picked off a Bullard pass and ran 102-yards for the touchdown. Malakoff went for two but missed the conversion.

In the second quarter, Malakoff quarterback Judd Miller connected on a pass to Barker for a 32-yard touchdown. The Tigers went for two but failed on the conversion for the 18-0 lead.

Malakoff scored again with a long run as Breashawn Williams scampered 32 yards for the touchdown. Everardo Garcia nailed the PAT for the 25-0 lead.

Running back A.J. Cook added a four-yard touchdown. Garcia nailed his second PAT for the 32-0 lead.

Following an interception by Zee Bailey, Miller capped off the first half scoring with a four-yard run for the 40-0 lead. Miller found Russell on the two-point conversion. It was a conversion of 34 yards after two penalties following the touchdown.

In the second half, the Panthers got on the score board as Cleet Bowman found Will McCowin on a three yard pass for the 40-7 deficit. McCowin booted the PAT good.

Malakoff ended the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run by Williams for the 46-7 finale.

Miller finished the game 7-of-13 passing for 144 yards and one touchdown. Williams rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Cook finished with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hart was the leading receiver with three catches for 74 yards.

“It was a typical early in the year game where a lot of mistakes were made,” Tigers Head Coach Jamie Driskell said. “We capitalized on some of their mistakes early, so it was a good first half. In the second half, we were tired, they were tired. We still have a mountain to climb. We gotta get better and better each week. We gotta get in shape, it was so hot and muggy tonight and we played a lot of guys both ways. I’m proud of them, though.”