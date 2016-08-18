MISD trustees adopt new year budget

Posted by : admin | On : August 18, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF—The Malakoff School board adopted a tax rate equal to the same one it adopted last year, totaling $1.20 per $100 worth of taxable property value. The new budget was also adopted Aug. 15 based on 1,308 students attending or about $13,015 per student totaling a budget of $17,024.101. Currently, 1,311 students are enrolled, with more expected in kindergarten.

A little more than two million dollars will service the district’s debt in 2016-17, as it did last year. That’s about $1,546 per student.

However, the majority of the funding per student will go toward instruction and instructional support, about $6,940 per student. District operations will absorb $2,037 per student. A total of seven other services and expenses totals $2,161 per student.

Trustees unanimously approved five items including the Student Code of Conduct, insurance for vehicle property and general liability, final budget amendments for 2015-16 school year, naming Smith, Lambright & Associates to audit the 2015-16 finances and a list of principals, assistant principals to appraise teachers’ effectiveness under the new rules.

Trustees also agreed for Henderson County to operate its November 8 school board election. The deadline to file candidacy at the administration building is Monday, Aug. 22.

Three board members are up for re-election. They are Gary Woolverton, Mike Monroe and Jerry Spiva, who has been filling a term vacated by Billy Sparks.

Superintendent Randy Perry presented nine goals for the year. Priority was given to seeing students improve their short answer writing abilities to meet the state’s rubric. He also sees the door of opportunity closing for the district to move toward becoming a District of Innovation. This category would give the district flexibility as do many charter schools. He means to begin the process in September and finish it by March. He also wants to see the district’s Special Education students experience greater success on the STAAR test. “We just have to do whatever we can to help these kids, who work so hard to achieve their maximum potential,” he said.

His goals also include incorporating more collaborations via Google Apps and Docs to host Google classrooms for greater creativity and more efficient and timely adjustments for forward momentum. Perry also wants to see more students considered college ready by the TEA upon graduation. Toward that end, he hopes to have more students taking the college entrance exams and increase parent participation in the college selection process.

Because half of being successful in learning requires being in class, Perry wants the attendance rate to continue at 96 percent or better for the year.

On a celebratory note, Perry said he’s looking forward to marking the second Blue Ribbon campus in the district in as many years, when the announcement becomes official that Tool Elementary School has made the cut.

And finally go on providing a safe and orderly environment for students and staff.

In other business, trustees:

• Set meeting dates for November, December and January to accommodate holidays in those months. The board will meet as follows: Monday, Nov. 14, Monday, Dec. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 19.

• Heard all campuses Met Standard and the Distinguished list was to be released Aug. 26.

• Reviewed Update 105.

• Accepted the SHAC Report.

• Heard Principal and staff reports and gratitude to the board for $50 checks each teacher received during this week’s convocation.

• Considered future agenda item to repair sidewalk by the athletic entrance.

• Noted rock was delivered by Precinct 1 County Commissioner Scotty Thomas and spread in the driveway to the Agricultural Barn.