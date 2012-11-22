Trading in Mayor for Judge; Daniel named to JP post

By Michael V. Hannigan

The News Staff

ATHENS — Randy Daniel is trading in his titles. He is going from Mayor to Judge.

Henderson County Commissioners’ Court this week selected Daniel to fill the Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 seat which was left open when JP Henry Ashford died of a heart attack last month. The unexpired term is for about two years.

“I am very grateful to Judge (Richard) Sanders and the commissioners for having confidence in me to do this job,” Daniel said. “I will also be retiring from my job at Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative where I have been employed for the last 35 years to devote my full time to the JP position.”

To take the job, however, he had to leave office as mayor. According to Daniel, the Athens City Charter does not allow holding dual offices.

That announcement came Thanksgiving morning on The News Facebook page during an online conversation.

“I automatically vacated the office of mayor upon accepting the new position,” he wrote. “The council has my letter of resignation and will act on it at the next regular council meeting. I want to say thank you to the citizens of Athens for allowing me to serve them as mayor for the last seven-and-a-half years and look forward to serving them in this new capacity.”