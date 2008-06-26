Man gets life for killing Tool toddler

A Kemp man accepted a life sentence without the possibility of parole last week rather than face the chance of the death penalty in connection with last year’s death of a Tool 2-year-old.



Michael Lyndon Whitman accepted the plea agreement in 3rd District Judge Mark Calhoon’s court last Friday. Whitman had been charged with capital murder for the death of Malaki Overturf.



If convicted at trial, Whitman could have been sentenced to death.



According to the charge read by Calhoon, Whitman killed the child by smothering, strangling or striking his body against an object on Oct. 25, 2007.



Tool police responded to a 911 call that day around 9:30 p.m., according to police reports.



When officers arrived, Tina Smith, the boy’s grandmother met authorities and indicated her grandson was dead and in the house.



Police entered the house and found the child in the living room being held by Whitman. Reports said the child appeared to have bruises, contusions and ligature marks on his body.

At the time, police called Whitman the child’s caretaker.



During last week’s court proceeding, Whitman’s mother, Lynn Whitman, was arrested for disorderly conduct after listening to statements read by the victim’s parents, Michael Dick and Mrs. Overturf. Mrs. Whitman had requested to speak after the statements were made, but the judge denied her request, and she continued to raise her voice in the courtroom.



